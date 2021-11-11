Honoring Idaho’s Veterans

Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day...
Idaho and potatoes go hand in hand. Idaho brings in about $1 Billion per year through farming and agriculture around potatoes alone. Making us the top in the country. See more of Idaho's farming breakdown here. Even though a couple in New Zealand recently found the biggest potato on record...
Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation. Every day the Treasure Valley is home to over one hundred people moving into our area. It seems that everyone in the country wants to become an Idahoan. However, is Idaho suitable for you if you're retired or close to retirement? We've put together a list of reasons why Idaho is not for retirees.
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based upon their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
An online episode of Crime Watch Daily opens up, setting the scene with a dramatic narration:. A violent showdown between two men, vying for the attention of a blonde. The opener continues with chilling 9-1-1 phone call audio of a woman screaming-- Kandi Hall had watched the entire crime, go down.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a chance to partner with you to help those in need in our community. LITE-FM Christmas Wish is back, powered by our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. There's no doubt about it, 2021 has been another exceptionally tough year with...
We knew it was getting expensive in the Treasure Valley, but it's worse than we thought. For years, it's been said that Boise is the fastest-growing city in America. A byproduct of that is the City of Trees also being considered one of the least affordable places to live in the US. When people move in from out of state, housing prices go up. When housing prices go up, Boise natives get priced out of their homes.
Local Business Owner Deals with Harassment for Vaccine Choice via Facebook. With the vaccine debate being a strong one, people seem to be losing their minds. And, quite frankly, manners. Local Business Owner Deals with Harassment for Vaccine Choice via Facebook. She continued to say “I believe this was the...
One of my favorite Elementary School memories was in November of my 5th grade year. There was a Christmas Bazaar at my school and students and families were invited and encouraged to join in and prepare a table of crafts, gifts, or treats to sell. My little entrepreneur spirt couldn't wait to create something unique and sell it to earn a few extra bucks. My mom has always been crafty so with her help we created adorable little mini stockings with various goodies inside, each one had a small Christmas stuffed animal, a candy cane and other little treats and holiday themed fun trinkets and goodies. They were a hit and I sold out, each sell was a little thrill for my 10 year old self. Of course I walked around the bazaar and spent most of my earnings at other booths but I was set on Christmas gifts.
It's that time of year again! When Holiday classics and Hallmark Movies are being played, bringing back all the nostalgia. Well, we're about to blow your minds with exactly how much those childhood Christmas movie characters have changed over the years. Child Star Chirstmas Movie Actors: Where Are They Now?
It's been billed as the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine, and it's happening in Boise. There's an opportunity for a sneak peek ahead of the crowds too. Boise's Wintry market is an "upscale indie art/craft show" that was named the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine and one of the best in the West by Sunset magazine. These are the gifts that you won't find under every tree, and Boise gets to be the host city.
It is the destination of anyone who lives in a state that doesn't have one of their restaurants in their town. Even our friends east of the great river flock to this fast-food mecca. The chain has been the number one most sought-after addition to the growing Idaho fast-food market. They're known for their famous double-double to their delicious shakes, yes we're describing the legendary In-N-Out Burger.
The Idaho Legislature returned from their recess to finish a few legislative items that could wait till January. The House voted 49-19 voted to censure Representative Pricilla Giddings. The vote followed a report from the House Ethics Committee. Giddings was also removed from the House Resources Committee. The speaker of...
I recently learned about the incredible help that Assistance League of Boise does for Boise and especially for students in West Ada School District. I spoke to Lynn who works with Assistance League of Boise and was happy to share with me more information about the incredible work they do for students families and communities.
Raise your hand if you're someone who has an actual "Christmas Fun List." If you're hand is flailing about in the air right now, you need to bookmark this page!. Believe it or not, Idaho has a fantastic reputation for having some of the best public Christmas lights displays in the United States. In fact, two of the displays on this list are posed to take the top spot in their categories the USA Today's "10 Best" for the holiday season!
Albertson's has been a big part of our community as long as we can remember, but how did one of America's biggest grocery chains spring up from right here in Idaho?. Back in 1939, a gentleman by the name of Joe Albertson was the district manager for Safeway grocery stores and oversaw the Treasure Valley's Safeway supermarkets when he left to go start is own grocery chain, which we now know as Albertson's. This video, which I found on YouTube, details the history of Albertson's grocery stores. How it started right here in Boise, Idaho and made its way across the United States. A lot of staples which you've seen in grocery stores from all over America, were first developed in Albertson's stores right here in Idaho. One example of that, is the grocery store magazine rack. Maybe you're from California or New York or Florida, Washington, or wherever... You've likely seen one of these in your lifetime. The grocery store magazine rack was first used inside Albertson's grocery stores and is now seen around the world. The grocery store magazine rack likely inspired what is now the grocery store gift card mall.
It's hard to beat a meal cooked with love at a restaurant with its roots in the Treasure Valley but sometimes you end up choosing something else simply because of proximity. Trust us, we've been there. There are plenty of evenings where we just haven't had the energy to cook and have ended up at the same restaurant multiple times in a single week simply because it's in our neighborhood.
As first reported by Idaho's News Channel 7 (KTVB), a viral TikTok challenge has cost some in the Treasure Valley thousands of dollars. @jinman1313 #koolaidmanofficial #koolaidmanchallenge #homedepot #getthingsdone #fyp ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot. @fellipeoj Nah but this classic 😂 #fyp #meme #classic #koolaidman #ohyeah ♬...
United Airlines announced Tuesday that they would discontinue service to eleven cities across the country. One Idaho city did make the list, resulting in that city losing its daily flight to Denver. United Airlines that operates Sky West will end flights from Twin Falls beginning November 30th, reports the Idaho State Journal.
Remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice video that went viral last year? The skateboarder (@doggface208) is an Idaho native who hopped on his skateboard while sipping on a jug of cranberry juice and lip singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his way to work (at an Idaho potato factory) because his car wouldn’t start.
