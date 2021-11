If you really want to work the hardest you've ever imagined you could ever work, open a restaurant. It's not like A Hallmark Christmas movie where the owner sails in at noon and there are are lines of people waiting to buy their delicious soups and baked goods. Owning a restaurant is hoping every day that enough people go into your establishment to eat so that you can at least cover your overhead and make a little profit. One downtown business said if they don't start seeing an uptick in business, it will be lights out for them.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO