Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's good to know that there is, legally, only one way someone can use their horn in the state of Michigan. We know that other states have their own laws, but in Michigan there are some particular laws set in place for certain vehicles, and some features that are legal on some vehicles are illegal on others.

7 DAYS AGO