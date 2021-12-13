ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets Are Now On Sale For This Kaleidoscopic Christmas Pop-up Experience

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
 3 days ago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is the perfect experience to transition from Thanksgiving into the gift-giving season, cultivating beautiful memories with the people you love. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up coming this December!

Give me a kaleidoscopic Christmas, a kaleidoscopic Christmas! 🎶 The holidays turn multicolor this December with “Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” coming to Chicago’s historic Medinah Temple this December. From large infinity mirror ice caves to immersive projection mapping, the fleeting store’s seasonal-themed art installations will make the yuletide gay.

The prismatic experience puts a trippy twist to the traditional Christmas pop-up. At the heart of the iconic Medinah Temple, sparkle along to twinkling LED tunnels—each as inspired from noel as the next. As you walk through Santa’s workshop and his armory (you heard that right), interactive video walls project visions of a colorful Christmas. Further down, dancing lights guide your way to the downstairs vendor area, the perfect opportunity to tick things off your Christmas list.

Tickets are now available for this kaleidoscopic experience!

While family friendly, the experience will be more so tailored to adults. Expect tons of yummy cocktails: you surely know that the fondest memories are made sitting around the table! Holiday drinks infused with cinnamon, cocoa, marshmallows and so many more Christmas flavors will be available for you to indulge in.

Immerse yourself in the prismic lights of Chicago's 109-year old landmark by getting your tickets here —'Tis the season for giving, so consider it our gift to you!

Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas

From December 2 Starting at $28 More info Tickets

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

