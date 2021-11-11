Wyoming Food For Thought Project’s Birds And Bucks Is Back For 2021

What to do this week: It has been a beautiful, long, wet, and windy autumn. Continue your fall cleanup. If you have a municipal composter or even just a fenced-in corner, you can compost seed and disease-free leaves, foliage, grass clippings, annuals, and pine needles. You also can compost coffee grounds, tea bags, shredded paper, washed eggshells, and vegetable and fruit waste. Don’t compost weed seeds or invasive plants or anything containing fat or protein, such as dairy products, cooked food with sauces, oil, or bones. Don’t compost dog or cat poop or kitty litter. Store outdoor furniture and decorations that are not winter-proof. Cut and bag diseased perennial foliage such as mildewed phlox, but leave plants with seeds for birds such as sunflowers, rudbeckias, coreopsis, and asters standing through the winter. In fact, more and more people are leaving their gardens standing as winter food and cover for birds and then cleaning up in the spring.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO