With a new season just around the corner, stars of the hit series “Yellowstone” are sharing their excitement with fans. Veteran actor Wes Bentley has been a part of the “Yellowstone” cast since the very beginning. Bentley plays the troubled son of John Dutton and gives Jamie Dutton a great amount of depth. Jamie is one of the most complex characters in the series with plenty of driving forces behind his decisions. Jamie’s ride through the first three seasons has been anything but smooth and that is likely to continue into season four. In the last season, Jamie discovers he was adopted by the Dutton family as an infant and never told. This adds an entirely new layer to the already complicated relationship that he and his adopted father have. The fracture between them motivates Jamie to seek out and find his biological father, Garrett Randall. How Jamie responds to Randall’s new place in his life figures to be of great importance in season four of “Yellowstone.”

