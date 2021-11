Since 1999, the Employer Health Benefits Survey has documented trends in the employer-sponsored health insurance market. Every year, private and non-federal public employers with three or more employees complete the survey. Among other topics, the survey asks firms for the premium or full per-person cost of their health coverage as well as the share that workers pay. The graphing tool below allows users to look at changes in premiums and worker contributions over time for covered workers at different types of firms.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO