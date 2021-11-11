CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PAUL STANLEY Explains Why KISS Doesn’t ‘Need’ To Release New Studio Album

wesb.com
 5 days ago

Paul Stanley says that there is no need for KISS to release a new studio album. KISS hasn’t issued a full-length disc of new music since 2012’s “Monster”, which sold 56,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on The Billboard...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Tommy Thayer
Person
Gene Simmons
Loudwire

William Eisen, Father of KISS’ Paul Stanley, Dies at Age 101

KISS rocker Paul Stanley revealed this week that his father, William Eisen, had died at the age of 101. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist shared a recent photo of him and his dad that included a touching message announcing the death. The 69-year-old KISS member acknowledged Eisen's advanced age and fondly recalled his father's life.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Kiss Guitarist Paul Stanley’s Father Has Died at 101 Years Old

Just this morning we filed an article on Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and his desire to keep performing until his body no longer allows it. We think of Halford as “old” at 70… but can you imagine if our metal heroes keep it rolling into their 80s, 90s or even beyond??
MUSIC
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Brown Sugar#New York City#New Wine#Blabbermouth Net#Usa Today
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
wesb.com

Watch PAUL STANLEY’s Cooking Class From This Year’s ‘Kiss Kruise’

KISS frontman Paul Stanley once again demonstrated his cooking chops in the kitchen overseeing “cruisers” aboard this year’s Kiss Kruise. The ship departed from New Orleans on October 29 for a five-day journey that took participants from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel. Check out video footage below (courtesy of Mike Brunn).
CELEBRITIES
edmidentity.com

Ryan Farish Releases New Studio Album ‘Rhythm of the Seasons’

Beloved producer Ryan Farish delivers his latest body of work on Rytone, Rhythm of the Seasons, featuring 11 serene tunes. Ryan Farish has blessed the ears of dance music lovers with sensational soundscapes for over two decades. Originally from Norfolk but now residing in Los Angeles, he’s run the gamut from winning awards to consistently ranking high on Billboard charts. His signature style, described as chill or downtempo, offers a transcendental vibe mixed with instrumentals like piano and guitar.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says Not Working With VAN HALEN Was KISS's 'Big Mistake'; PAUL STANLEY Begs To Differ

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that "self-preservation" was the main reason he and KISS manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with VAN HALEN in 1976. While KISS was in Los Angeles to tape a three-song performance for ABC Television's "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", Stanley and Gene Simmons received an invitation from DJ and club impresario Rodney Bingenheimer to watch two unsigned local acts, THE BOYZ and VAN HALEN, at Starwood club. After the show, Simmons was introduced to VAN HALEN and he expressed a desire to work with the group, offering to sign them to his management label, Man Of A Thousand Faces, and to produce a demo for them to shop to record labels. Simmons ended up flying VAN HALEN to New York to record a demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after Stanley and Aucoin expressed little interest in his demos.
ROCK MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Ceschi Releases The Album We Need

It’s been a year, two years, that can feel like a decade. Do you need a good cry?. It happened for me somewhere in the middle of “Teach a Rat to Fish,” the fourth song on This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives, the new album by New Haven-born and raised indie hip hop hero Julio Ramos, a.k.a. Ceschi. The effect was cumulative, starting with the album’s opener, “Long Shot,” and proceeding through the second and third songs, “Consider It a Win” and “Heaven at Your Fingertips.” The emotions were all there, raw and real; This Guitar is maybe the most vulnerable recording ever done by an artist known for being raw and real for years. But there was something about the way the middle section of “Teach a Rat to Fish” unfolded, something in the combination of the flow of Ceschi’s rap, the tone of his voice and the instrumentation swirling around him, that suddenly cracked something open, and there I was, crying in the car, my hands on the steering wheel as I shot north up Route 8 in the dark somewhere north of Waterbury. In the liner notes to the album, Ceschi wrote that the song is “specifically written for my good friends Bobby and Pepe who are in federal prison right now,” and that’s what the lyrics are about. But at that point I was crying about everything, the past two years — no, the past several years and what it has revealed about the country we live in — the day-to-day work I see all around me of people trying to keep it together, the people I know who’ve gotten sick, the people I know who are mourning those they’ve lost.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wesb.com

FAILURE To Release New Album, ‘Wild Type Droid’, In December

FAILURE, the Los Angeles-based trio of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott who’ve been dubbed “cult heroes” by Rolling Stone and hailed for their “jaw-dropping, visceral space rock” by Entertainment Weekly, return with their highly-anticipated sixth album, “Wild Type Droid”, on December 3 via Failure Music. A preview of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy