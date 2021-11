This is one of the least sophisticated burglary attempts we’ve seen in a while…. Salt Lake City Police say that on the night of October 30 a 34-year-old man was taken into custody after he broke into a Ferrari dealership just outside of downtown. Photos released by police show a broken glass door in the showroom and a wheel laying on the floor, seemingly used to bust through the glass. The guy must’ve thought it was the perfect crime, but obviously it wasn’t.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO