The "stuck on patching files" error might be cropping up in your Apex Legends game. Here's what you need to know. A new season in Apex Legends has just launched. While Season 11 brings with it a new map and a new Legend, it also brings with it a new error. While Apex fans aren't unfamiliar with glitches and errors, this seems to be one of those issues that occurs alongside a new game update. The problem occurs after the download has completed, the new files need to overwrite the existing ones. Depending on the size of the update, it can take a while and occasionally it might get stuck along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO