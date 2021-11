There are moments in sporting history that, in the immediate aftermath, can galvanise a fan base more than any win could dream to. There are millions of words dedicated to the most famous of these moments, from the 1982 college game that birthed “The Play” to the 2009 Ireland vs. France World Cup Qualifier, that debate the impact on the game these moments have and I’m sure there will be a few hundred written in the next few weeks over a play in the 89th minute of RSL vs. SKC that has changed the direction of the playoffs for many teams.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO