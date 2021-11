Film Courage: Zoom versus primes, which are better?. Andy Rydzewski, Cinematographer: There’s zoom lenses and prime lenses. They both have pros and cons for sure and it’s a big subject traditionally, Zoom lenses are slower meaning you can’t let as much light in or they need to have more light whereas prime lenses this is not a rule, it’s just traditionally how it lays out. Prime lenses tend to be faster in terms of a t-stop or an F-stop you can open up more and have a shallower depth of field (let more light in) but a prime lens is like a 25 millimeter and that’s all. Whereas a zoom let’s say because there’s also a huge range of zooms you can have a 25-to-78 or you can have a 25-to-250 and when these lens and some of these zooms are huge so there’s a lot of decision…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

