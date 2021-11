Cris Cyborg looks to make her third successful women’s featherweight title defense against Sinead Kavanagh in the Bellator 271 headliner. One of the world’s premier MMA promotions is returning to the state of Florida for the first time in eight years with Bellator 271. Ireland’s Kavanagh makes her first appearance of the year against Cris “Cyborg” Justino — who’s yet to lose since singing to Bellator.

