Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday that leading rusher Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to Badger247’s Mike Hogan. Mellusi transferred from Clemson to Wisconsin so that he could continue the legacy of Wisconsin star running backs. He wanted to prove he could handle a big workload and be one of the best running backs in the country. Through nine games, he did just that. Mellusi formed a two-headed monster with freshman Braelon Allen. He rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Badgers. He had rushed 15 times for 75 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers before going down with the knee injury in the third quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO