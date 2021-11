I thought tax season wrapped up in April, but it's true-- you could be getting another refund from the state of Minnesota. I've seen headlines regarding extra tax refunds and stimulus checks from time to time and figured they either weren't accurate or, more likely, didn't pertain to my situation. But, earlier today, the state of Minnesota deposited ANOTHER tax refund into our checking account, and could maybe do the same thing for you.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO