Opinion: Australia’s freefall slide to tyranny

Australia will on Wednesday announce measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil a "Critical Technologies List" at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts.
The list of 63 critical technologies will include quantum technologies, which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles, as well as artificial intelligence, drones and vaccines.
The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks," Morrison will tell a forum organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, according to a speech seen by AFP.
