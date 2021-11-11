CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Opinion: Australia’s freefall slide to tyranny

By Ruel Domi
theconcordian.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the free world has looked at Australia as a Western, first-world developed country despite its geographic location. That, due to the fact that Australia, just like every other country in the Western hemisphere, was built on solely one principle foundation: freedom. Since the pandemic started, Australia shocked the world...

theconcordian.org

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

Australia has not just had a 'diplomacy fail' – it has been devaluing the profession for decades

We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy. There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy fail” in managing relations with France. The head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, has gone as far as saying: If it looks like our foreign policy is all a bit rough and ready, it’s because we have not invested in our diplomatic capability for a long time […] Acquiring some diplomatic smarts would be a damned sight cheaper than a nuclear sub. So, what is diplomacy – and is...
CHINA
mining-technology.com

Australia’s addiction to coal

As more and more countries, banks, and asset managers divest from coal, its eventual phase out seems to be on the horizon. However, a number of countries are stubbornly resisting efforts. Australia in particular is finding it hard to break its addiction. Coal remains a key player in its energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Australia’s problem with mobile phones

When farmer Will Picker broke his back on his NSW farm there was no mobile phone reception – forcing him to crawl for 1km to get help. It’s these sorts of stories that are putting pressure on federal MPs to sign on to a private member’s bill, intended to force Australia’s telcos to improve patchy mobile coverage and shoddy customer service.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced a new plan to protect and promote technologies critical to the national interest, including quantum technologies, in a challenge to China’s emerging dominance in key strategic fields. The initial focus would be on nine critical technologies on a...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
AFP

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

Australia will on Wednesday announce measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil a "Critical Technologies List" at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts. The list of 63 critical technologies will include quantum technologies, which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles, as well as artificial intelligence, drones and vaccines. The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks," Morrison will tell a forum organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, according to a speech seen by AFP.
CHINA
Reason.com

Let Trade Topple Cuba's Tyranny

In Cuba this past July, thousands of openly defiant citizens took to the streets, chanting they were "no longer afraid" of the communist regime. In response, a routine, inevitable wave of repression ensued, but this time was different since the world saw much of it live on social media channels, which Cubans increasingly use. The myth of an egalitarian, socialist paradise with a superior healthcare system was clearly exposed with viral images of miserable hospital conditions and chronic food shortages.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freefall#Illegal Immigrants#Tyranny#New South Wales#Australian#Soviet#Czechoslovakian#The Daily Wire#American#The Department Of State
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Washington Post

Historians found a WWI bunker ‘frozen in time’ in the Alps. Climate change makes it a bittersweet discovery.

Tucked within an icy mountain lies a meticulously preserved World War I bunker. Climate change means we can now see it. The intact cavern-cum-barracks contains munitions, books, cigarette holders and animal bones, and it was once teeming with Austro-Hungarian troops. They staked out on Mount Scorluzzo, almost 3,000 meters (about 9,800 feet) above sea level, on the Italian-Swiss border, now part of Italy’s Stelvio National Park territory.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Australia
New York Post

Team Joe’s neverending lies about how many Americans were left in Afghanistan

Before his utterly botched Aug. 30 withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Biden made a solemn vow: “If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”. Not only did he break that promise, we’re still learning just how badly he failed: Thousands...
POTUS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Iran To Taliban Rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. During decades of conflict, millions of Afghans have crossed into their western neighbour seeking...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy