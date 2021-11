VERONA — Three Frontier League schools showed their depth at the Section 3 cross country meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Alexa Doe of South Jefferson, Lexi Bernard of South Lewis and Colton Kempney of Beaver River won their respective classes as the Spartans, Falcons and Beavers qualified their teams for states. Doe turned in the fourth-best time of any girl in any class to win the Class C race, while Bernard and sister, Brynn, were first and second in Class D.

BEAVER RIVER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO