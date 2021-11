Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov says incoming manager Antonio Conte will be good for Harry Kane. Conte is on the brink of being named new manager at Spurs. Berbatov told Betfair: "During his time at Inter, Conte made Lukaku a better player. His confidence was down after moving from Manchester United and then at Inter he was reborn and became a goal machine.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO