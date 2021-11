Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Extraction was among the many many video games pushed again to 2022 this yr, however fortunately, gamers gained’t have to attend too lengthy to get their fingers on the sport. As beforehand rumored, Extraction is coming our means in January. It appears Ubisoft is trying to push the sport onerous, as they’ve additionally introduced a value discount for the usual version of the sport, to $40, and a “Buddy Go” system the place you’ll be able to invite as much as two mates to play with you without spending a dime, even when they don’t personal a replica of the sport. These new presents bought you excited for the sport? You possibly can take a look at over 8 minutes of recent gameplay, beneath.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO