It may be November 1st but its Halloween forever in my soul. Plus, this story is way too cool to pass up even if Halloween is over. YouTuber It’s Adrian is no stranger to carving Pokémon pumpkins- having made various videos about them in the past- but this year, he carved all 107 Pokémon from generation four of the Pokémon series into pumpkins. When I say he carved 107, he literally carved 107. 107 Pokémon carved into 107 pumpkins. That is some next level patience and craftsmanship right there.

