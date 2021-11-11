Honoring Idaho’s Veterans

If everyone joined this one Facebook group, we could help Treasure Valley pet owners sleep better at night. Terrifying. Your beloved dog has gotten out and you realize that he doesn't have his collar on because you took it off to scratch his next last night. He's got a chip, but you're panicked. Wondering where could your dog be? Roaming the neighborhood? Did he make it out to the main street? Has anyone grabbed him? Is his chip information up to date? Is he hurt? Is he scared? You can't just text a dog like you can a child. You have to look and if it's bed time, what do you do? Keep looking? Go to sleep? Keeping your dog's chip information up to date is definitely important as you can still be quickly reunited, even without your phone number on the collar.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO