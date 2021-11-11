CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EEOC Provides Employers Clarity in Religious Objection Requests to Mandatory Vaccines

By Stephen A. Antonelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when employers and human resources professionals have just as many questions as they have answers, the EEOC’s updated technical assistance document has provided much needed clarity, most recently on the topic of religious objections to vaccine mandates. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s...

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
Nursing Students With Religious Objections To Vaccine Mandate Victorious In Federal Court Against MCCCD

A federal judge in Phoenix issued a preliminary injunction Friday against the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) after finding that two nursing students deserve to graduate this year even if they need an accommodation due to their religious objection to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “Defendant shall make available to...
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr objects to vaccine mandate for employers. Says they put unfair pressure on health-care workers.

The Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is drawing opposition from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who said Friday it will negatively affect Medicare and Medicaid providers. The federal vaccine mandate, which is being overseen primarily by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is projected to affect more than 84 million Americans...
Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
Biden’s vaccine mandate may be tied up in court—but employers shouldn’t wait to enforce it, say legal experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Over the weekend, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked new vaccine mandates and testing regulations put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Yet as the legal challenges play out, experts say most employers should start to put protocols in place rather than wait.
EEOC Religious Exemption Guidance in Spotlight With OSHA Rule Release

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Oct. 25 updated guidance finally explains factors employers should consider when deciding whether to grant an employee’s request for exemption based on a religious belief from a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy. based on a religious belief. Questions have abounded regarding the scope of an employer’s...
Religious Exemptions for COVID Vaccinations

Some people are attempting to avoid mandatory vaccination by requesting an exemption on religious grounds. These mandates range from those set by employers to those set by governments. While those more cynical than I might think that many people are trying to use the religious exemption tactic in bad faith, this matter is philosophically interesting. As always, I will endeavor to consistently apply principles that I have argued for in other essays. As a general point, if a religious exemption is being seriously considered to a mandate, then it is worth considering whether the mandate is justified at all. While not all mandates have the force of law, they presumably do involve a coercive element—otherwise there would not be any need for an exemption. In the case of employer mandates, the coercive element can extend up to firing the employee for a failure to comply with the mandate. My general principles governing such coercive elements include the critical requirement that the coercion be warranted and that what is being coerced is both effective and ethically acceptable. If a person’s religious objection would warrant exempting them from the mandate, then this would seem to indicate that the mandate fails to meet these conditions. Put a bit crudely, allowing an exemption would be like saying “this is important enough to warrant compelling people unless they have strong beliefs about not complying.” This would also apply to what people call philosophical objections as well. But this characterization can be seen as unfair and perhaps even something of a straw man. So, let us turn to a better justification for exemption. As I have argued in other essays, I usually follow the principle of harm when it comes to public policy and large-scale decision making. On this view, a mandate would be warranted on utilitarian grounds: if the mandate does more good than evil, it would be morally acceptable. This approach does allow for exceptions by considering the relative harm. . .
VACCINE TEAM: Vaccine exemptions, it’s not a simple objection

(WSAW) - After the Biden Administration issued its requirement for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at businesses with 100 or more employees and health care workers, people have reached out to NewsChannel 7 wondering about exemptions. For businesses, it is already written into the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety...
Ohio employers aim to meet deadline on mandatory vaccinations

FirstEnergy Corp. in Akron is among the larger employers in Northeast Ohio saying it will abide by the federal government’s upcoming employee COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandates. “We have a team that is reviewing the guidelines. We intend to fully comply if and when it goes into effect,” spokeswoman Jennifer...
Group seeks clarity on 'business vaccine mandate'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A small-business lobbying group wants Florida lawmakers to better define business vaccine mandates as the Legislature heads into a special session next week. Gov. Ron DeSantis called the special session, at least in part, to push back against requirements that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. National Federation...
