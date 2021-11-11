The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 2: Allison Harris

APOCALYPSE IS ON our minds these days. We are in the middle of a global pandemic that, as of writing, has killed nearly five million and sickened over 240 million people worldwide. The use of the word “apocalypse” to mean the imminent destruction of the world, however, is a modern one, first recorded in the late 19th century. It is rooted in the Greek apokalyptein, to “uncover, disclose, reveal.” The last book of the New Testament describes prophetic visions of the end of the world — and it is known as the Book of Revelation, as much a document of John’s struggles with the dark nights of his soul as it is a vision of apocalypse. Another way of saying this is: Perhaps apocalypse is not so much about the destruction itself, but rather the shifts, disclosures, and revelations of the soul when our usual defenses are stripped away by catastrophe.

