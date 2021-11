It’s been no secret that the James Madison Dukes are expecting to move ranks from their current position in the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt in the near future. For football, that would mean a jump from the FCS to the FBS, which would be significant for the already-successful program. In fact it’s been rumored that an official announcement from the school could come as early as Friday, however, thanks to a CAA bylaw, that announcement will come with some hefty ramifications.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO