A Scottish Halloween

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.

