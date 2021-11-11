Hotels vs Hostels vs Airbnb

The world’s first “yacht liner” is finally ready for her close-up. The gigantic 728-foot Somnio, which is something of a cross between a cruise ship and a superyacht, was unveiled to the public earlier this year without any images of the interior. On Tuesday, the first, official renders of the lavish living quarters were revealed, and, boy, it was worth the wait. The epic vessel, which is expected to cost in the ballpark of $600 million, will be one of the biggest residential yachts on the water once complete and offer a total of 39 luxury apartments. With prices starting from $11...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO