CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

10 Ways to Stop Sweating the Small Stuff and Move Forward

By Marina Khidekel
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all encounter small daily stressors and challenges that can make us feel frustrated or anxious. There’s power in acknowledging the causes of our stress before it becomes cumulative or overwhelming — and it’s also important to arm ourselves with tools and strategies to help us address stress in the moment...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

As a Healthcare Worker, Dave Is Finally Making Time to Take Care Of Himself

I am a healthcare worker and a caretaker for my parents. I’ve worked in a hospital for 20 years. My father is a blind double amputee and my mother has her own set of health problems, so it all weighs on my mind a lot. Some nights, I don’t get home until 10 pm, and then I punch into my second job, which is taking care of them.
WALMART
Thrive Global

Why We Should Be “Monotasking” Instead Of Multitasking

In recent years, the lives we live seem to be getting busier and busier. Technology has increasingly made its way into every part of our existence — nearly everyone has powerful smartphones in their hands, pockets, or somewhere close. Economic and societal pressure has increased the need, or at least the perception, that we should always be doing and striving for more.
YOGA
Thrive Global

3 Tips On How To Heal From Burnout Naturally

As we approached National Stress Awareness Day on November 3rd, American workers—overwhelmed by work, lack of sleep, societal and economic issues, loss and the uncertainty of what lies ahead—reported burnout at epidemic proportions. A new report by Limeade found that 28% of employees are so burned out that they are leaving jobs without a new role lined up. Study after study shows stress and burnout continuing to escalate at astronomical rates due to the pandemic and remote working.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How To De-Stress The Holidays

The holidays can be wonderful, but they can also be stressful. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I thought I’d spend some time talking about how we can reduce stress around the holidays by doing a little bit of planning upfront. The better you plan, the more relaxed you’ll be; so relaxed you might even be able to enjoy those debates with your curmudgeonly uncle!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arianna Huffington
Person
Epictetus
Thrive Global

Feeling Unfulfilled? Discover Your True Calling

Are you driven to succeed and impatient to accomplish each new goal?. Has life become about reaching your next destination, with no regard for the journey?. And at the end of the day, are you depleted and feeling dissatisfied?. As high-achieving women, we typically try to force or effort our...
Thrive Global

JOURNALING THROUGH GRIEF: The Power of the Keyboard

When I was a little girl, I took great pleasure in writing funny poetry. I would compose hilarious stories with weird and wacky characters. I adored writing and it gave me an outlet to be funny. After my husband died, I had to make sense of my grief. The only tried and true method of organizing the pain in my head was through writing. As a child, I adored writing in notebooks with brightly colored pencils. Notebooks and paper calmed me and made me figure out any pain I had in life, and put it into prose that I could analyze. I could pull all the threads of my ideas and weave them into an essay which calmed me down and yes, I added a few bits of humor, which made me laugh.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Boston

Community-Based ‘Can We Talk’ Therapy Program Helping Those Struggling With Addiction

BOSTON (CBS) – Talking about pain in your life can be a powerful healer and it’s the idea behind a community-based program addressing mental health and trauma. “Can We Talk” is also helping those battling addiction. “It was crippling,” said Prentice Crowell, talking about his own addiction. He’s been recovering for eight years and now sees how Boston has struggled to clean up the drug hotspot known as Mass and Cass. The tents are mostly gone, but the problems are still very much here. “An addict is always fighting his addiction. You know for me I deal with my addition 24-7. Every day I...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Chronic Stress#Sweating#Breathing Exercise#Work Stress#France Shift#Mba Faculty
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Mike Tyson ‘Died’ Tripping on Psychedelic Toad Venom—and It Changed His Life

“Iron Mike” is an outspoken proponent of smoking toad venom, the trendiest—and still illegal in the U.S.—hallucinogenic on the market, according to the New York Post. Speaking to the Post at a psychedelics conference in Miami, Mike Tyson revealed he keeps a nursery of Sonoran Desert toads on his Southern California ranch. The amphibians’ venom, when active, induces a short, mind-altering trip. “I ‘died’ during my first trip,” the ex-boxer, who first tried the drug four years ago, said. “In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrtv.com

Phoenix family loses both parents to COVID-19 on the same day

A Phoenix-area family tragically lost both of their parents to COVID-19 on the same day. Veronica and Victor Esparza had been married for more than 28 years. Earlier this year, both began exhibiting symptoms of the virus around the same time. Both had a cough and loss of taste. Eventually,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy