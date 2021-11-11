Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch patch detailed

The Pokémon collaboration merch just keeps on flowing, and this time, it’s in the form of some really beautiful bag and pouch designs from LeSportsac. Starting on Wednesday, November 17th, LeSportsac, in collaboration with Pokémon, will be releasing a collection of bags that (mostly) feature the iconic mascot Pikachu in a variety of ways. As of right now, this collection is exclusive to Japan and will only be sold in pop-up stores for a limited time, until Tuesday, November 23rd — giving fans just under a week to grab the merch if they’ve got their eyes on anything in particular.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO