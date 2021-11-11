Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch patch detailed

Great news for all you visual novel fans out there!. Galdra Studios’ latest project, Arcadia Fallen, is a promising new visual novel experience where “your choices shape the personality of your character.” The game promises to be LGBTQ+ friendly, with character creation options that seem to support this claim. Options to not only change your name, hair, and color palette, but also body type, voice, and pronouns, are all available in the game. This should, ideally, lead to an experience that feels authentic and engaging for all players — something that can be extremely critical when you’re playing a visual novel.
Comments / 0