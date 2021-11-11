UW Fall signing day: Linder inks Texas native for next season

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of Caden Powell to the Cowboys’ roster for the 2022-23 season.

Powell is from Waco, Texas and is entering his senior season at Midway High. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound center is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247sports.com and Rivals.com. He was listed as the 39th best center nationally by 247sports.com. Powell was also named the 24th best recruit in the state of Texas by 247sports.com. He was the 25th recruit in Texas by TB5 Report.

“We identified Caden during his junior year of high school as he was really starting to come into his own and develop as a player,” Linder said in a news release. “Since that time, he has improved immensely. Caden’s growth and development as a player has been fun to watch. At 6-10, Caden is a talented athlete with exceptional length and athleticism. His ability to run the floor, rebound and block/alter shots is not easy to come by. We know the ceiling for Caden’s development is high.”

Powell earned first team All-Super Centex honors as a junior. Last season, he also garnered 11-6A All-District honors. As a junior, he averaged 12.8 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds.

Powell also received scholarship offers from Hofstra, Drexel, North Texas, Princeton and UNC Wilmington and received interest from Texas A&M.

He played for Texas Impact on the Under Armor AAU Circuit for coach TJ Thomas.

COWGIRLS BASKETBALL

UW women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson announced the signings of a pair of student-athletes who will be joining the Cowgirls next fall.

They are Grace Moyers, a guard from Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar, a guard from Boise, Idaho.

Moyers, 5-8, was a second team All-State selection in 2021, following her junior season at Erie High and was also the Northern Athletic Conference’s player of the year in 2021. Moyers is also a two-time (2020 and 2021) first team All-Region and All-League honoree.

“Grace is an incredible shooter, who will be able to play either the two- or three-guard position for us,” Mattinson said. “(She) has the ability to shoot with deep range off the 3-point arc, which will stretch our opponents’ defense. Not only does Grace have excellent range on her jump shot, she makes shots from the arc coming off of every screen that we set in our motion offense, as well as shooting behind ball screens.”

Stinar, 5-8, is a two-time Southern Idaho Conference honoree at Centennial High, including receiving first team honors following her junior season in 2021. Stinar, who was named the team’s MVP last season, also set the school’s single-game assists record with 12 in 2021. She is also a decorated softball student-athlete at Centennial and is a multiple-time All-SIC Academic Team honoree in both basketball and softball.

“Annie is a dynamic combo guard who has the ability to play the point guard or two guard for us,” Mattinson said. “(She) is a talented scorer who can score at all three levels. Her ability to create her own shot from all areas on the court is a special skill. As impressive of a scorer that Annie is, she’s equally talented as a passer.”

VOLLEYBALL

UW volleyball coach Chad Callihan announced the addition of five student-athletes who will be joining the Cowgirls next fall.

They are Tierney Barlow (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Skylar Erickson (Caldwell, Idaho), Sarah Holcomb (Murphy, Texas), Jessie Moore (Argyle, Texas) and Rylee Schulz (Carlsbad, California).

Barlow, a 6-2 outside hitter, was a first team All-League performer at Liberty High following her junior season and was honorable mention All-State honors last season. Barlow is also a two-time Gazette Prep All-Star second team honoree.

Erickson, a 5-8 libero, was a multiple-time all-conference selection during her time at Parma High, where she earned first team All-League honors this past season after being named second team following her junior campaign. Erickson, who is also a decorated track and field student-athlete, helped her team to a second-place finish at the Idaho state championships.

Holcomb, a 6-2 middle blocker, is multiple-time letterwinner in volleyball and track and field at Plano East High. She won the district and area titles in the high jump.

Moore, a 6-2 outside hitter/middle blocker The Argyle High School product, Moore, is a two-time First Team All-District honoree and was an All-Area team selection following her junior season at Argyle High. She was also named to the TGCA All-Star team last season. She also helped lead her club team to a third-place finish at the USAC Girls National Championships and is a highly-touted Prep Dig Texas recruit according to the publication.

Schulz, a 6-0 outside hitter, was the Carlsbad High team captain last season and a multiple-time All-Avocado West All-Conference honoree. She was named to the Scripps Ranch Tournament and Dave Mohs Tournament All-Tournament Teams. She was also named to the Sophomore 79 List and for her club team, was named the 2019 High Performance Girls Select MVP and was named to the GJNC Open Division All-Tournament team.

SOCCER

The UW soccer team's fall signing class signed three additions for next fall. They are Aly Fischer (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Alyssa Glover (Englewood, Colorado) and Lily Brongo (Spencerport, New York).

“This class is small, but we anticipate it being impactful," UW coach Collen Corbin said. “We anticipate each of these three immediately starting to push the group that's already here, and they're going to make us better.”

Fischer is a goalkeeper from Pine Creek High and played club soccer for Real Colorado.

“She’s definitely competitive, she’s athletic, and she’s a really, really good person,” Corbin said. “I definitely think she's one of those goalkeepers that's going to excel at the next level. I don't think she's even tapped her ceiling. We are excited for her to get to this environment, and see what training at this level does for her."

Glover is a midfielder who competed for Cherry Creek High and played for the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club.

“We want to be a little more consistent (scoring from the midfield) to make other teams account for our midfield being dangerous in the attack,” Corbin said. “I think (Glover) is going to bring that. She’s got pace, she’s creative, she’s dynamic, and she’s not afraid to shoot. She's going to add a little more offensive threat to an already strong and dynamic midfield.”

Brongo is a defender who played for Spencerport High and played club ball at WNY Flash Academy.

“She’s a gritty, hard-nosed, work-your-butt-off defender,” Corbin said. “She's not afraid to throw a tackle, not afraid to go forward, and definitely has a competitive-defensive mindset that we are looking for. (Brongo) will fit very nicely into our already gritty blue-collar group.”

This is Corbin's first fall signing class of her UW tenure and she anticipates a couple more signees before the start of next season.