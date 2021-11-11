CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Young Sheldon’: Simon Helberg Reprises His ‘Big Bang Theory’ Role as Howard (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Big Bang Theory star is stopping by — well, sort of — at CBS’ prequel series. Simon Helberg, who played engineer Howard Wolowitz on the comedy for its 12-season run (which ended in 2019), is reprising his role in voiceover form in the November 18 episode of Young Sheldon. (Kaley...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Appearing On Another Iconic Sitcom

An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Johnny Galecki Has Huge News and 'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Going to Scream

Johnny Galecki — or Leonard (*knock, knock, knock*, Leonard!, *knock, knock, knock,* Leonard!) as Big Bang Theory fans know him to be — is now officially working on his next big CBS sitcom. Per Deadline, the actor is currently collaborating with executive producer of Will and Grace, John Quaintance, on...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Has A New TV Show In The Works That Sounds Right On Brand

For more than a decade, actor Johnny Galecki played one of the most watched characters on TV as The Big Bang Theory’s Leonard Hofstadter, and he’ll likely always be remembered as the sitcom’s resident genius. (Or one of them, anyway.) Since the show’s finale aired in 2019, Galecki has largely maintained a low profile on the acting front, and has instead focused more on staying busy behind the scenes, both with TV projects and with his growing family. While it’s still unclear if he’ll be taking any acting on for it, Galecki is reteaming with his former network home CBS for a potential new comedy series that will likely feature lots of enjoyably dorky Big Bang-esque jokes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Iain Armitage
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Craig T. Nelson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Annie Potts
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Ryan Davis from “Young Sheldon”?

Young Sheldon season 5 is currently ongoing, and this week’s episode paid tribute to a certain crew member who passed away. Ryan Davis received a memoriam on the episode that aired on November 11. Since then, viewers of the show have been asking who Ryan Davis is and what role he had on Young Sheldon. A certain comedian has been dragged into the mix, though fans don’t recall seeing him on the show. We reveal who Ryan Davis was and his association with Young Sheldon here.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Young Sheldon season 5 spoilers: Simon Helberg back as Wolowitz!

For everyone out there who loves Big Bang Theory Easter eggs on Young Sheldon, you’re going to love this. According to a report coming in today via TVLine, Simon Helberg’s voice as Howard Wolowitz is going to be featured on the November 18 episode of the comedy. This marks a reunion between him and Jim Parsons, who has narrated the prequel from the very beginning. Since much of this episode is about engineering — a subject Sheldon has often mocked — what better time to bring the character in than now?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory#Cbs#Big Bang Theory Easter
cw14online.com

Young Sheldon "The Big Game" Sweepstakes

NOV 8 - NOV 26, 2021. Other Prizes: x15 $500 winners; x500 Collector Chip/Dip Bowls. - Look for the “cue to enter” pop-up banner during the weeknight episodes of Young Sheldon, 5:30pm on CW 14. (Nov 8-Nov 26, 2021) - After you see the on-screen “cue to enter”, text the...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

15 Best Episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

“Our whole universe was in a hot, dense, state…” If you love the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, then you’ll recognize those to be the first few words of the show’s scientific, yet catchy, theme song. For 12 years, that song was a sign of comfort in our homes, as it indicated the beginning of another adventure with our favorite west coast scientists and the waitress that lived across the hall. The show follows roommates Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), two science-obsessed buddies whose lives are forever changed once Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a beautiful struggling actress and waitress at The Cheesecake Factory, moves in across the hall. Over the course of 280 episodes, the three of them, along with Leonard and Sheldon’s fellow scientist friends, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and in later seasons, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) got mixed up in hilarious situations. They bonded over their differences, developed new relationships, and supported each other as they grew in their respective careers. And they did all of this without an elevator, which might be their most impressive accomplishment.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Mayim Bialik Teases ‘Blossom’ Reunion in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2

Mayim Bialik confirmed via Twitter on November 16 that her former Blossom co-stars will be making a guest appearance during the Season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat, the Fox comedy in which Bialik plays an eccentric cat café owner. “Whoa. This is some big fun news….a Blossom cast reunion...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Annette’: Simon Helberg Tapped Into the ‘Dangerous, Sexy, and Horrific’ for His Most Daring Role Yet

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Annette.”] There was nothing that could possibly stop actor Simon Helberg from starring in Leos Carax’s daring movie musical “Annette.” Citizenship issues? Fixable. Doesn’t know how to conduct? He can learn. Have to act alongside a puppet? Wonderful. Might get drowned by Adam Driver during a pivotal scene? Bring it on. Not entirely sure about his character’s emotional state? Just refer to a picture of Peter Lorre. Even now, nearly two years after wrapping production on the ambitious feature and four months after its divisive Cannes premiere, Helberg still slips into something of a fever when talking...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy