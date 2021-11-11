Harriett Dinkel, 78

(CNN) — A group of 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning on five felony charges in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in connection to last year's shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. How long the jurors debate is almost entirely up to them. Here's what we know about the jury and their deliberations...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven...
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2022, becoming the latest House Democrat to bow out of Congress ahead of what is expected to be a difficult election year for the party. “Today, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.”
