WARREN — Howard Lindley Wiley, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, October 30, 2021 after a short fight with cancer. Howard was born in Rockland, May 4,1942 to Lindley G. and Leola M. (Parlin) Wiley. He grew up on the Warren dairy farm that had been in the family since the early 1700s. He was the sixth generation to own this land, and often told of his love for the farm and his childhood roaming the fields and woods.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO