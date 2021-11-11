Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

Iraqis willing and able to pay thousands of dollars for would-be "package deals" to the EU via Belarus have a variety of itineraries to choose from. As thousands of migrants remain stuck in the cold at the razor wire fence along the Belarus-Poland border, AFP spoke with travel agents and migrants involved. The EU has accused Belarus, which is backed by Russia, of engineering the crisis and taken steps to stop flights from the Middle East to Minsk -- but travel agents in Baghdad say they have found other ways. "Now everything is going through Russia," a staff member of one travel agency told AFP, asking not to be named.

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO