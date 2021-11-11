CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russia sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second straight day on Thursday in a strong show of Moscow’s support for its ally amid a dispute over migration at the Polish border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said two Russian Tu-160 strategic...

www.columbian.com

Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

All roads lead to Belarus on Iraq 'package deals'

Iraqis willing and able to pay thousands of dollars for would-be "package deals" to the EU via Belarus have a variety of itineraries to choose from. As thousands of migrants remain stuck in the cold at the razor wire fence along the Belarus-Poland border, AFP spoke with travel agents and migrants involved. The EU has accused Belarus, which is backed by Russia, of engineering the crisis and taken steps to stop flights from the Middle East to Minsk -- but travel agents in Baghdad say they have found other ways. "Now everything is going through Russia," a staff member of one travel agency told AFP, asking not to be named.
WORLD
Washington Times

‘A threat to all nations’: U.S. condemns Russia after major space weapon test

Russia on Monday tested a major antisatellite weapon in outer space, U.S. officials said, creating more than 1,500 large pieces of debris and potentially endangering American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station. U.S. Space Command first confirmed the “debris-generating event,” and Biden administration officials later said that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Russia Deploys Commandos to Belarus

A deployment of special operations forces appears tied to what Western leaders believe are Russia’s latest provocations to challenge European powers and their U.S. partners. Russia has orchestrated the deployment of special operations troops to the northern border of Belarus to see how sudden surges of migrants to the area are straining neighboring NATO countries' ability to respond, a source familiar with local governments' assessments tells U.S. News – the latest development in Moscow's troubling campaign of destabilization against Europe.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian military build-up 'reduces warning time' for invasion, warns Nato head

A "significant" Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border has cut the time the West would have to prepare for any invasion, Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. Mr Stoltenberg urged the transatlantic alliance to be "realistic" about the threat following warnings last week from US intelligence officials that...
MILITARY
Columbian

Poland uses water cannons against migrants at Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland — Polish forces at the border with Belarus used water cannons and tear gas Tuesday against stone-throwing migrants, as Warsaw accused Belarusian authorities of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier. The events marked an escalation in the tense crisis on the...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
CBS News

Migrants rescued barely conscious 30 miles from Poland's border with Belarus as Lukashenko faces off with Europe

Poland, near the Belarusian border — Belarus' autocratic leader said on Monday that thousands of migrants — many of them seeking asylum from the violence in Iraq, Syria and other nations torn by strife — didn't want to be flown back to their homelands, as he doubled down in a tense standoff with the European Union. President Alexander Lukashenko's Russian-backed regime is accused by the EU and the United States of luring desperate people to the country, easing travel into and through Belarus, with the unwritten promise being an easy land border to cross onto EU soil in Poland or another neighboring country.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
POLITICS
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
AFP

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. In coordination with the EU, the United States said it was preparing new sanctions that would "continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy and human rights and international norms."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' space missile test

The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action. Washington wasn't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials. The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons. "The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION

