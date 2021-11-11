Bank pledges $25,000 to Loggers Booster Club

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was a no-show at his own, sad party. Trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Biden hopped a flight to next-up South Carolina before the polls had even closed on his fifth-place finish. On Tuesday, he returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.

