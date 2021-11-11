CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea will face Steven Gerrard in the opposing dug-out when they play Aston Villa for a third time this season.

This follows the news that the former Liverpool captain has taken over in the midlands after Dean Smith's dismissal.

And now Chelsea know when they will face their former Premier League rival as he takes charge of the Villains.

Gerrard's first game comes on Saturday 20 November as Villa host Brighton in the Liverpudlian's first match.

He will face Chelsea on Boxing Day as the Blues travel to Birmingham to face Gerrard's side during the festive period.

Gerrard was one of Chelsea's fiercest rivals during his time at Liverpool, competing for titles against the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11te43_0ctnRXYB00
IMAGO / Sportimage

He was heavily linked for a switch to Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho, but opted to stay at Liverpool instead, where he played the majority of his career,

He began his managerial career with Liverpool, coaching at youth level before being offered the job of Rangers manager in Scotland.

During his time with Rangers, Gerrard lifted the Scottish Premiership title, ending a run of nine consecutive years that Celtic won it.

His Ranges side went unbeaten in the league and also played European football, impressing so far this season before Gerrard left for Rangers.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu Discusses Venezia Loan Move

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu has given a positive review regarding his loan move at Serie A side Venezia. The Welsh international had a mixed season last season, spending the year on loan at relegated Sheffield United before embarking to Italy and joining Venezia this season. Speaking to BBC Sport, Ampadu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Dean Smith
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal for Biennial World Cups

Chelsea and the other 19 Premier League clubs have voted against a proposal by FIFA to have the World Cup played every two years, the Premier League have confirmed. The proposal came from FIFA, who proposed the World Cup be changed from an event every four years to make it more often, happening every two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

According to reports from Turkish division of outlet CNN, Chelsea are interested in a move for 23-year-old Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai, currently at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce. Chelsea have reportedly submitted an ‘astronomical’ offer for the defender in the region of €23.4 million, who is set to sign a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Liverpudlian#Stamford Bridge#Celtic#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have already made the first contact to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to reports. The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches this season. And as per Calciomercato, Chelsea had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
484
Followers
4K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy