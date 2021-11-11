CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military spouses, veterans report highest losses to employment scams

A recent Better Business Bureau (BBB) report shed light on those most impacted by employment scams: military spouses and veterans. Military spouses and veterans were both more likely to be victimized than non-military consumers, and more notably, the median dollar loss was significantly higher – nearly double – than those reported...

