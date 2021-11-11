CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Accused of Fat Shaming While Talking About Cutting Portion Sizes at Parks

By Krysten Swensen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that many feel Disney is getting in the bad habit of charging a lot more for a lot less would be an understatement. From increasing ticket and annual pass prices to eliminating the free FastPass Program, and making evening Extra Magic Hours available to only those staying at Deluxe...

