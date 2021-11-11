Disney Accused of Fat Shaming While Talking About Cutting Portion Sizes at Parks

During yesterday's earning call, Disney executives discussed potential ways to further increase profits, which may include a cut in food portions at the parks. Yesterday, Disney reported that park revenue had increased 99% in Q4 2021 (which comprises the months of July through September) compared to the previous year, in part because of increased activity and park attendance from the pandemic. However, as a corporation, Disney is always looking for ways to increase profits, and one area Disney is looking at is to decrease the size of food portions at their theme parks. "I was talking to our parks senior team about things that we could do there," noted Disney CFO Christine McCarthy when asked how the parks were dealing with rising inflation. "There are lots of things that are worth talking about. We can adjust suppliers. We can substitute products. We can cut portion size which is probably good for some people's waistlines."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO