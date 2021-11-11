CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand,...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Restaurant POS Software Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | ShopKeep, ChowNow, Squirrel

HTF MI Published Latest Global Restaurant POS Software Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Restaurant POS Software Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Restaurant POS Software Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Mobile Ticketing Devices Market To Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market Ticketer, AutoMate Systems, Softland India, Realtech Infosys, NGX Technologies

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Mobile Ticketing Devices Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Mobile Ticketing Devices market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market.
CELL PHONES
oilandgas360.com

Halliburton releases DS365.ai intelligent automation service

HOUSTON – Halliburton Company released DS365.ai cloud service to help customers accelerate their digital transformation with intelligent automation. DS365.ai delivers industry specific artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and increase asset value. DS365.ai runs on the OSDU™ Data Platform and uses the interoperable...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Automation Anywhere#Market Trends#Uipath#Buzz Again Kofax#Htf Mi#Industry Players#Major Emerging Players#Pegasystems Inc#Nice Ltd#Kofax Inc#Blue Prism Group Plc
atlantanews.net

Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Shaping from Growth to Value | ASG Technologies Group, BMC Software, CA Technologies

The latest study released on the Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Workload Scheduling & Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

dtac Engages Mobile Automation Firm Upstream to Extend Digital Services Portfolio

Dtac, Thailand’s third-largest operator, has engaged mobile automation leader Upstream both to extend its digital services portfolio, and to actively market the new offerings, as the operator looked to increase digital revenues and improve its competitive position in the Thai market, prioritizing secure, fraud-free transactions. dtac has reported a dramatic...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

United States Substation Automation Market to lead in the world's largest market

Manufacturers in the substation automation market are pushing for sustainability initiatives with increased investments towards wind and solar power grids. Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global substation automation market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of approximately 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Extensive power production and distribution applications in a wide range of industries including electrical, electronics, and mining are key contributors to market growth. Also, rising government investments towards upgrades and retrofitting of older substation facilities for improved operational efficiency will contribute to long term growth.
INDUSTRY
helpnetsecurity.com

Rockwell Automation announces investments to enhance its incident response services

Rockwell Automation announced new investments to enhance its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity offering, better equipping customers with the protection they need in today’s perilous environment. These initiatives include strategic partnerships with Dragos, Inc. and CrowdStrike, as well as the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Operations Center...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Bolivar Commercial

Bill of Materials Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | OpenBOM, Oracle, OSAS

Bill of Materials Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Bill of Materials Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bill of Materials Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Banking Analytics Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | SAP, IBM, PeerIQ

The latest research on "Global Banking Analytics Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

PC-Based Automation Market May Set New Growth Story | Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global PC-Based Automation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, OMRON, Advantech, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Beckhoff Automation, Yokogawa Electric, Kontron S&T, Bosch Rexroth, IDEC etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Design Automation Engineering Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Design Automation Engineering Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, Boom Software, CEA Systems, Bentley Systems, Neilsoft, Akquinet AG, Honeywell, Aucotec, Aveva Plant, Dlubal, Hexagon PPM, CAD Schroer, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Elomatic CADMATIC etc.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Introducing AMP43, An Investor-Targeted Automation-Focused & Machine Learning Service

Toronto-made curated digital service helps IPO-Ready Brands and New Stocks Grow their Shareholder Base. Marketing technology firm NAV43 announced the launch of AMP43, its visionary new Service that uses machine learning to curate an audience of potential investors. Aimed primarily at IPO-ready brands and newly-launched stocks looking to grow their shareholder base, AMP43 boosts the voices of key experts and media figures to bridge the gap between them and the right investment opportunity.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Mobile POS Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth | Square, Ingenico, iZettle

Mobile POS Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Mobile POS industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Mobile POS producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Mobile POS Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Centralised Workstations Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Dell, Fujitsu, HP Development Company

Centralised Workstations Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Centralised Workstations industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Centralised Workstations producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Centralised Workstations Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture Plc, Capgemini, Infosys

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Cleaning Chemical Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2029

The recent study by Fact.MR on aircraft cleaning chemicals market offers a 10-year forecast between 2019 and 2029. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of aircraft cleaning chemicals market. The augmenting aviation sector, coupled with a considerably high number of individuals opting for air travel...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Car Finance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Toyota Motor Credit ,Volkswagen Financial Services Inc. ,Ford Credit

The Latest research coverage on Car Finance Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Hanson Robotics

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Xilinx, Amazon, Intel, ABB, Nvidia, Harman International Industries, Alphabet, Blue Frog Robotics, Kuka, IBM, Microsoft, Hanson Robotics, Promobot, Softbank & Fanuc etc have been looking into Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Photo Editing Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | CyberLink, DxO Optics, PhotoScape

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Photo Editing Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Pixlr, Zoner, CyberLink, DxO Optics, PhotoScape, Magix, Corel, Adobe, PhaseOne, GIMP, Serif, Meitu, ON1, ACDSee Ultimate & MacPhun etc.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy