CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

"Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2021-2028)". Diagnostic imaging is a medical technique of non-invasive imaging tests for diagnosing and monitoring diseases or injuries by getting visual images of internal structures and organs of the patient's body. Diagnostic imaging technologies...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Portable Generators Market is Expected to Register a CAGR Value of 5% by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Portable Generators market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Portable Generators.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Prominent Players Holds 50-60% Market Share of Steel Mill Liner During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Steel Mill Liner market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Steel Mill Liner.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Immunosuppressant Segment Is Expected To Contribute Major Revenue Share In Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market

The recent study by Fact.MR on Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
atlantanews.net

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size will grow with a CAGR of 7.62% from 2020 to 2027

Globally, micronutrients are vital for plant growth and are required in smaller amounts than those of the primary nutrients; nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The major micronutrients existing in the global market include boron (B), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and zinc (Zn), and chloride (Cl), while chloride is a micronutrient whose deficiencies rarely occur in nature. Therefore, discussions on supplying micronutrient fertilizers are confined to the other six micronutrients. Addition, Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market will reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2027.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Medical Imaging#Key Market#Cagr#Lancet
atlantanews.net

OSS & BSS Market Market Analysis 2021, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2027

OSS & BSS Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider OSS & BSS Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, OSS & BSS Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size 2021 Share, Growth by Top Company, Business Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2027

Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Supply Chain Analytics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Supply Chain Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Ultimate Guide To E-visa Market 2027 | Major Key Players are Iris Corporation, 4G identity solutions private limited, Giesecke&Devrient limited,

The global E-visa research report gives an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future information. The study, which was done utilizing extensive primary and secondary research, has all the relevant market data. The analysis also gives data from segments like type, industry, channel, and others, also as market volume and value for each segment. The report also looks at the market's top players, distributors, and provides a series structure. It also considers the factors and qualities which will have sway on market sales growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market to be Driven by requirement of efficient operational solutions in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global integrated workplace management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like offerings, deployment type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
atlantanews.net

Organic Frozen Seafood Market Is Currently Valued At US$ 27 Bn, And Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Of A CAGR Of 5% To Surpass A Valuation Of US$ 43.3 Bn By 2031

As per the survey by Fact.MR, the global raw frozen seafood market is estimated to total a valuation of US$ 27 Bn in 2021. Driven by increasing demand for convenient food across the globe, the market is projected to surpass US$ 43.3 Bn through 2031. Historically, the market registered growth at 3.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. However, with the onset of COVID-19, which triggered hoarding practice among consumers as they adopted extended period of self-isolation, the demand for frozen food surged. Driven by this, the sales of organic frozen seafood increased exponentially during the FQ-20.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pain Management Devices Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Industry-Specific Challenges, Emerging Trends and Key Factors Impacting Growth

According to the new market research report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pain Management Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Latest Innovation in Global Bottled Water Processing Market

According to the new market research report "Bottled Water Processing Market by Technology (Disinfection, Ion exchange, Filtration, and Packaging), Equipment (Filters, Bottle washers, Blow molders, Shrink wrappers, and Others), Product Type, Packaging Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bottled Water Processing Market is estimated to account for about USD 211.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 315.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increase in demand for packaged drinking water in the Asia Pacific region has played a considerable role in the bottled water processing market. As a result of the growing demand for potable water, bottled water processing equipment manufacturers are opting for membrane filtration technologies, to eliminate unwanted elements from water and to enhance the quality and shelf-life of drinking bottled water. The water treatment equipment manufacturers are developing innovative technological solutions and systems to convert high salinity waters such as seawater and brackish waters to potable drinking water, as the demand for drinking water is increasing in water-short areas.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market 2021|Global Industry Size, Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Research Report Forecast to 2027

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Upswing in Adoption of Sophisticated Electronics Equipment to Actuate Growth of Automotive Relay Market - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Relay Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Relay to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Alfalfa Hay Market Report, Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Alfalfa Hay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Alfalfa hay refers to animal fodder obtained from the alfalfa plant. It is widely used to feed livestock as it is rich in protein, energy, minerals, vitamins, calcium and fiber. It has a higher nutrient content than grass hay and is widely available in the form of pellets, cubes and bales. Nowadays, alfalfa hay also finds applications in manufacturing animal nutritional supplements to promote proper growth and boost the immune system.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Sales for Injectable Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Treatment to Surge at 6.4% through 2031- Market Attractiveness Evaluation By Fact.MR

Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing compliance of chemotherapy drugs are translating into demand for effective oral chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) treatment options. Considering this, Fact.MR projects the global Cannabinoids nausea and vomiting treatment market to grow at a positive 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 5.7 Bn in 2031. The...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Centralised Workstations Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Dell, Fujitsu, HP Development Company

Centralised Workstations Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Centralised Workstations industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Centralised Workstations producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Centralised Workstations Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Feed Micronutrients Market: Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow Rapidly with a CAGR Value of 8.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Feed Micronutrients Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India Thermocouple Market Report to be Driven by the Growth of Manufacturing Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Thermocouple Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the India Thermocouple Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, raw materials, sectors, sensor type and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Frozen Waffles Market To See Stunning Growth | Smaaken Waffles, Deligout, PepsiCo

The Latest survey report on Global Frozen Waffles Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Frozen Waffles segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes General Mills, Sanford Valley Distributors Inc., U.S. Waffle Company, Inc., Pomona, ConAgra Foods, DELY WAFELS Co., Smaaken Waffles, Deligout, PepsiCo, Kellogg, Van's International Foods, Hain Celestial & Dely Wafels.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Is Anticipated To Play Major Role In Driving Demand For Solid Sericin Market - Scrutinized in the New Fact.MR Analysis

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy