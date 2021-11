Globally, paper packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of products. In addition, paper packaging can be customized to meet the customers' needs or product-specific needs. The attributes, like lightweight, biodegradability, and recyclability, are the added advantages of paper packaging. Further, making paper packaging an essential component for packaging. Moreover, single-use plastic is increasingly being replaced by paper-based packaging due to its sustainable nature. According to Renub Research analysis, by the end of the year 2027, Global Paper Packaging Market is expected to be US$ 427.0 Billion.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO