Supermarket and Hypermarket Market May See a Big Move |CR Vanguard, Yonghui, LOTTE

The Facial Makeup Products market rides on the back of several macro-trends in the overall beauty industry. The distinct demand trajectories for spray color cosmetics has been witnessing several spikes over the past few years driven by changing fashion and fads. These changes have been increasingly being driven by consumers who are looking for newer and more effective formulations in skincare and anti-aging products. The growing inclination toward Powder Cosmetics based on natural and organic ingredients has unlocked promising prospects in the market. Strategies on capitalizing on these avenues have led to notable product innovations in gel color cosmetics, especially in developing and developed regions. Market players are also leveraging the potential of online commerce to introduce new products and tap into emerging markets for Lips Products.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO