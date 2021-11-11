CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Randy Gregory headed to IR, Cowboys have a lot of playmaking to make up for

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Cwab_0ctnFRpJ00

The Dallas Cowboys have avoided season-ending injuries in 2021; those plagued the club in 2020 as they missed numerous Pro Bowl caliber players for the entire season. What they haven’t been able to avoid this season are the issues that can cause players to miss stretches of games.

On Wednesday, the club added yet another name to this list as defensive end Randy Gregory —tied for the team lead in sacks and the club’s preeminent pressure player this season — injured his calf in one-on-one drills and will miss several weeks.

Gregory is the third Cowboy player this season to suffer a calf injury. Whether he goes on injured reserve or not is a concern for adding a new face to the roster. In actuality, Gregory will miss Sunday’s game against Atlanta, the following week’s game against Kansas City and almost assuredly the short turn around to facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Thursday. With just seven days rest after that, making four games in an 18-day stretch, he could also miss the December 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Even with avoiding the season-ending injuries thus far, Dallas has certainly been impacted heavily. Players such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore are still out and not expected to return in the next few weeks, and others such as Donovan Wilson and Kelvin Joseph are just now working their way back into the fold, as is offensive lineman La’el Collins though suspension not injury was the root cause there. WR Michael Gallup is expected to make his return this week against Atlanta after missing the last seven contests with his own calf injury.

Quarterback Dak Prescott hurt his calf on the final play against New England and then missed the Minnesota game following the bye week, returning last week with a season-worst performance.

Gregory’s absence will be felt heavily as he’s the only full-time edge player who is making a major impact on the season. His 32 pressures, 8 QB hits and 19 hurries all lead the team.

The next closest to his stats out of the edge players are as follows:

Chauncey Golston/ Tarell Basham: 1 sack apiece

Basham: 13 pressures

Dorance Armstrong: 2 QB hits

Basham: 10 hurries

Gregory has finally emerged as a key defender following a suspension-riddled career. All of his sacks are earned, not coincidental or of the coverage variety and he has two forced fumbles. His speed and power this year have been immense and he is consistently held by opposing linemen, sometimes they get called, but always disruptive.

Without him, the team’s best pressure player is linebacker Micah Parsons who has myriad duties on the defense. Focusing him on the pass rush, which the team seems forced to do until Gregory or Lawrence can return, means they are missing out on some of his play-making ability at the second level.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Shift TE Blake Jarwin to IR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 plan at tight end was to feature, as Dalton Shultz put it at training camp in Oxnard, "a two-headed monster.''. Instead, Schultz will continue to carry a big load as on Saturday the club is announcing that it moved former starter Blake Jarwin to IR, keeping the veteran sidelined for at least the next three games, including the Sunday Week 9 matchup against the visiting Denver Broncos.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Tarell Basham
Person
Micah Parsons
chatsports.com

The story for Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory now about football, his future

FRISCO, Texas -- Finally, the narrative around Randy Gregory with the Dallas Cowboys is about what he's doing on the field. For so long, the defensive end’s story was about his inability to avoid violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy that led to suspensions that cost him 52 games (including all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons). Gregory has been through extensive counseling to help deal with anxiety issues. He says he found clarity through treatment and a better understanding of why he reacts the way he does in certain situations.
NFL
On3.com

Randy Moss gives hot take on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys 6-1 start has four-time All-Pro Randy Moss making big proclamations. “I can honestly say, this is the best team that I’ve seen since the ‘90s from the Dallas Cowboys,” Moss said on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. The Cowboys haven’t won the NFC East since 2018 and haven’t...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Randy Gregory’s living in the present, but also thinking about a future contract

Randy Gregory’s next contract may or may not be with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a long time coming for Randy Gregory. The talented defensive end got his opportunity this season to showcase what he could do playing a full schedule and he’s taken advantage. Currently, Gregory leads the Dallas Cowboys with five sacks and has two games in which he’s brought down the quarterback twice. Also, he leads the team with 29 pressures and his 90.5 grade is third for all edge rushers according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir#Cowboys De Randy Gregory#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New Orleans Saints#Wr
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Moves Including Placing TE Blake Jarwin On IR

The Cowboys announced that they have placed TE Blake Jarwin on injured reserve and are also activating LB Francis Bernard. The team is also signing DT Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to their active roster. Jarwin, 26, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys suffer another injury to an impactful playmaker

Already without some of their key players, highlighted by quarterback Dak Prescott who’s been battling a calf injury, the Dallas Cowboys have now suffered another injury to an impactful playmaker in wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Lamb went down with a sprained...
NFL
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory expected to miss multiple weeks with calf injury

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive end Randy Gregory for "multiple weeks" after he suffered a calf injury in Wednesday's practice, according to coach Mike McCarthy. It is possible Gregory could go on injured reserve, which would cost him at least the next three games. Right...
NFL
arcamax.com

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory suffers calf strain in practice, out multiple weeks

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be out multiple weeks after he suffered a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said. Gregory was already limited in practice due to an ailing knee when he suffered the strain doing individual drills. McCarthy said Gregory underwent a magnetic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Cowboys DE Gregory sidelined as latest with calf strain

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys News: Randy Gregory Placed on IR With Calf Injury; Will Miss at Least 3 Games

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Randy Gregory on injured reserve with a calf injury, the team announced Thursday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Gregory suffered the injury during the one-on-one portion of Wednesday's practice. He will miss at least the next three games. Gregory will...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy