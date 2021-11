TIMES UNION REPORTS – If you’ve ever wanted to give the Warsaw Common Council your opinion on fireworks within city limits, now is the time. By a vote of 5-1-1, the Council on Monday approved on first reading an ordinance regarding fireworks in the city. The second reading will be given at the Council’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Council members strongly requested the public let them know what they thought either to them before the Dec. 6 meeting or at that public meeting.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO