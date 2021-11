The US 30 Coalition held a public meeting last night to talk about a proposed solution to traveling through Warsaw. The coalition offered a first draft proposal to the nearly 200 people who attended Tuesday night’s meeting. The city’s proposal offered starts at Fox Farm Road to the west and ends at County Road 250 East, and uses both on and off-ramps and overpasses to create a freeway through Warsaw using the existing path.

WARSAW, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO