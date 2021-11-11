CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inside Story of the Georgia Bulldogs' Hobnail Boot Win over the Tennessee Vols

By Dean Legge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Former Georgia quarterback David Greene made certain Verron Haynes knew that the No. 6 Tennessee Vols were in quarters coverage. It was just what Mark Richt had been looking for, and Greene knew it. “During the cadence David said: ‘Blue 32;...

sicemdawgs.com

Bulldogs cruise to 43-6 win over Missouri

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Georgia’s offense amassed 505 total yards, and the defense was as stout as ever in the top-ranked Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC), which clinched the SEC East Division...
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Josh Heupel said about Georgia following Tennessee's loss to Bulldogs

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers became the latest SEC program to get hammered by the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA beat the Vols 41-17 in Neyland Stadium. Although Tennessee started fast and the offense gave UGA fits early, Georgia’s defense settled in and college football’s python tightened...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit

First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Bleacher Report

Heisman Watch 2021: Highlighting Race's Front-Runners After Week 11

Outside of the college football rankings, the most interesting argument of the year relates to the Heisman Trophy race. And as the season moves through Week 11, the question bubbling to the surface focuses on whether it's too late for the players on the shortlist to have that Heisman moment that bolsters their campaign.
dawgpost.com

James Cook, Channing Tindall Lead Georgia to BIG win Over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - #1 Georgia Football Postgame Notes vs. Tennessee. *Undefeated SEC Regular Season: With today’s 41-17 victory, top-ranked Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) posted a perfect 8-0 mark in the league for the first time in school history. The average margin of victory in these games was 31.9 points. Georgia now has completed league play undefeated eight times, and this is the first 8-0 mark since the SEC split into divisions in 1992. This is the third time that Georgia has gone 6-0 in the SEC East under Kirby Smart. Since 2017, Georgia is 27-2 against the East. Georgia is now 10-0 for the first time since 1982 when it went 11-0. The Bulldogs also started out 10-0 in 1980 and 1946. The 2011 team began the year 0-2 and then won 10 straight games to close out the regular season.
