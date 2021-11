The day before we learned the results of Virginia’s gubernatorial election, its senior Senator pinned the blame of the presumed loss for Terry McAuliffe on progressives for not passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill in September.“I think we could’ve given the president a big win,” Senator Mark Warner said during an interview that aired on MSNBC on Monday. “I gotta tell you, in Virginia, where we’ve got a gubernatorial race tomorrow, that would’ve really helped Terry McAuliffe a lot if we had been able to notch that win.”Warner managed to say this nonsense with a straight face, but it’s presumably easier...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO