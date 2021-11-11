CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giving back without getting scammed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of the year and during the holidays, people...

101.9 The Bull

It’s Time: Give Candy For Troops, Get Money At Candy Buy Back

It's that time of year. Halloween has come and gone. You can sell your candy, get some money, and help out local troops at an upcoming candy buy back event. A candy buy back event is one where you take the candy you got on Halloween, and sell it. It's that easy. usually these types of events are hosted by orthodontists or dentists.
Charity Fraud: How to Avoid Scams and Give Wisely

What do you think are some of the biggest causes for charity? Natural disaster relief, terrorist attack relief, world hunger, health care funding, and suicide prevention are just a few of the biggest subjects for charities. Unfortunately, these are also some of the largest areas for charity fraud. Since the beginning of COVID-19, cybersecurity firm “DomainTools” has flagged more than 100,000 sites with COVID-19-related domains as “high risk” for fraud. Keeping this in mind, it’s important for us to understand what charity fraud is. We also need to know why and how it happens, and how we can avoid and detect fraudulent charities.
FUN 107

That Holiday ‘Secret Sister’ Scam Is Back This Season

It pains me when I see this stupid scam recirculate year after year. The holiday season is stressful enough without trying to prevent nanas and aunties from giving their private information to a very illegal scheme. I realize that this may seem innocent and fun, but a "Secret Sister" gift...
How to fight back if you’ve been scammed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From phishing emails to romance scams to fake calls from the IRS. Scammers are very convincing at getting you to hand over your sensitive information. Whether you paid a scammer with cash, credit card, or gift cards the Federal Trade Commission says there’s steps to take to try and get that money back.
SCAM ALERT: Imposter landlord scams new renters of money without keys

YAKIMA, WA – Many people have paid their first month’s rent and security deposits expecting to have a rental ready for them. That’s just not the case; when they show up for the keys, there are none. “It’s a real challenging conversation to have because some people have lost 200,...
On making a column count

I got inspired while trashing one of my newspaper columns. Nothing new about that. As a longtime syn... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The upside of daylight saving time

I enjoy the editorials and frequently, I am impressed by deliberate efforts to use facts and informa... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Write your Christmas cards now

We wrote 50 Christmas cards this past weekend, all to give our granddaughter, Ashley, to distribute. These cards are for senior citizens who live alone in apartments or group homes. But, when their children do not come around to visit for several months or years, it can get to be a bit lonely. And sad. I know.
