Like so many others, I spent the '90s and '00s plucking my eyebrows into oblivion. In old school photos, it isn't my self-cut fringe or wonky teeth that stand out, rather my barely there arches: two minuscule lines and an accompanying bobble at each inner corner. Thanks to Greek Cypriot genes and undiagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome, I was a very hairy teen. While my classmates spent their lunch breaks reading magazines or socialising in the common room, I'd spend a good chunk of my time in the toilets, tending to stray hairs or trying to cover up those pesky little black dots of regrowth. I even carried a portable brow kit, complete with tiny shaver and spoolie brush. Lurking in the depths of a long-lost friend's Facebook photo album there's a picture of me shaping away — like Edward Scissorhands but with Boots' own-brand tweezers as fingers (they're still the best).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO