Honoring Idaho’s Veterans

By Kevin Miller
 5 days ago
Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day...

