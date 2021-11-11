CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST): Price Now Near $86.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, CWST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CWST has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe....

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC): Price Now Near $22.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, EPAC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EPAC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EPAC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR): Price Now Near $197.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, CYBR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CYBR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MARKETS
Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA): Price Now Near $21.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, SANA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.61%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA): Price Up $0.04 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, IOVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IOVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, HTA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as HTA has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
Endava plc (DAVA): Price Now Near $162.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

DAVA (Get Ratings)’s 162.6201 Endava plc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
SciPlay Corp (SCPL): Price Down $-0.21 (-1.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.2 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SCPL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SCPL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Wingstop Inc (WING): Price Now Near $167.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, WING (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH): Price Down $-0.21 (-2.5)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.94)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TBPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.94%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TBPH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sprinklr Inc (CXM): Price Down $-0.27 (-1.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-1.5)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CXM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.5%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CXM has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
New Relic Inc (NEWR): Price Now Near $121.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, NEWR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.14%) from the hour prior. NEWR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
Patria Investments Ltd (PAX): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, PAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PAX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
Renren Inc (RENN): Price Now Near $27.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RENN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RENN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
Axonics Inc (AXNX): Price Now Near $60.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, AXNX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. AXNX has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AXNX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
ENERPLUS Corp (ERF): Price Now Near $9.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

ERF (Get Ratings)’s 9.71 ENERPLUS Corp in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. ERF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS

